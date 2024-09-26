The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a precarious position heading into their Thursday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants. After dropping two consecutive games, frustration is mounting among their fan base, which is growing increasingly impatient with the team’s performance.

The frustration is palpable among the Cowboys players as well, with star linebacker Micah Parsons voicing his concerns publicly about what he perceives as a lack of effort from his teammates, via The Edge with Micah Parsons.

“I just feel like some people are just allowing them to keep getting smacked in the face,” he said. “When are you going to stand up?”

Parsons' comments did not sit well with former Cowboys linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware, who spent nine seasons in Dallas. Ware found Parsons' remarks unbecoming of a team captain, emphasizing the need for leadership that inspires rather than criticizes, via the Up & Adams Show.

“But when you start pointing the finger at your other teammates, are you the true leader that you know you need to be? To me, true leaders don't point fingers,” . “They just show results and then everybody follows their lead. I think it wasn't the right thing to do. “Never point the finger when you have a ‘C' on your chest.”

Ware continued by voicing his belief that Thursday night's game is a must-win for the Cowboys, with the results in the event of a loss having a potentially disastrous effect on the remainder of their season.

“We need to win this game, this is a huge game,” he said. “Because if the Giants get on a roll, it's almost like their season is over with. If you start losing against NFC East teams, it doesn't matter what you do against any other NFC [team]… I'm just pissed, to be honest with you. They need to win this game.”

The game is scheduled to begin at 8:15 PM EST from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and will be broadcast nationally on Fox and Amazon Prime Video.

Cowboys enter Thursday's game having lost two straight

Despite their season-opening victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Cowboys have dropped their last two games at AT&T Stadium. This stretch included an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints in their home opener, followed by Week 3's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Should the Cowboys fall to the Giants, it would drop them to last in the NFC East Division behind the Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders.