The Dallas Cowboys are one of several teams looking for a new head coach after they surprisingly parted ways with Mike McCarthy last week. And now, it seems like a new candidate has emerged in the mix, although fans will be unhappy to hear that it is not Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

Ever since McCarthy and the Cowboys parted ways, the team has been linked to their former Hall of Fame cornerback in Sanders. While there is reportedly interest between the two sides, several other candidates have emerged as more serious contenders for the job. On Tuesday morning, another one emerged in Dallas' offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who is set to interview for the gig.

“The Cowboys are expected to interview their own OC Brian Schottenheimer for their vacant head coaching job, per me and Jane Slater. Well-respected in the building, Schottenheimer has been an OC for more than a decade. Intriguing option to take the next step,” Ian Rapoport reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Cowboys straying away from Deion Sanders rumors

The rumors linking Dallas to Sanders are certainly noteworthy, but to this point, it doesn't seem like he's a top candidate for the job. Schottenheimer has become the latest in a small group of candidates to actually interview for the Cowboys head coaching gig, as it would be his first shot leading the way after spending his entire coaching career working as an assistant.

Schottenheimer has been with Dallas for three seasons, joining them in 2022 as a coaching analyst before getting promoted to offensive coordinator. With a lack of other candidates being interviewed, Schottenheimer suddenly has a real chance to become the Cowboys head coach, and it will be worth keeping an eye out on his status after this interview takes place.