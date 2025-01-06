Changes may be at hand for the Dallas Cowboys after they finished the season with a disappointing 7-10 record, but team owner Jerry Jones is not about to cede any of his power within the organization. He is going to remain the team's owner/president/general manager and he has no intention of giving up any of his duties.

Jones faced multiple questions on the final Sunday of the NFL season about his team and its future. While Jones could not definitively explain the future of the Cowboys head coaching situation with Mike McCarthy, he said there were no doubts about his future as the team's leader and general manager.

“No, just no. I bought the team,” Jones said, according to long-time Cowboys beat reporter Clarence Hill Jr. “I think the first thing that came out of my mouth when somebody asked [after that transaction], ‘Did you buy this for your kids?' I said, ‘Hell no. I bought it for [myself], and I didn't buy an investment. I bought an occupation and I bought something that I was going to do for the rest of my life, and that's what I'm doing.”

Jones and the Cowboys were able to secure three Super Bowl titles early in his ownership of the team. Much of the credit went to former head coach Jimmy Johnson for his leadership and ability to manage the Dallas roster. While the Cowboys won the Super Bowl the year after Johnson left the team, they have not been able to regain their championship swagger.

Jones regularly questioned over his management of the Cowboys

The Cowboys are largely considered the most valuable franchise in North American sports and Jones has clearly benefited since the team is worth $10.3 billion. However, the team has struggled to win postseason games and every time the Cowboys are eliminated from the playoffs Jones is questioned about his decisions.

The next question Jones will face concerns McCarthy and his future with the Cowboys. McCarthy just concluded his fifth season as the Dallas head coach.

He started his tenure with a 6-10 season and followed with three consecutive 12-5 seasons before this year's 7-10 season. The Cowboys won a Wild Card game following the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

The win over the Bucs was their only postseason victory under McCarthy. Based on the team's performance in 2024 as well as McCarthy's 1-3 playoff record with the Cowboys, Jones may decide to make a move with his head coach.