The Dallas Cowboys lured more watchful eyes for the pending job status of Mike McCarthy Sunday. The head coach endured a lopsided 34-6 defeat with his team against the Philadelphia Eagles. The rout fueled renewed thoughts that owner Jerry Jones will make a swift change.

Jones — the longtime owner, president, and general manager of the Cowboys — addressed McCarthy's status via Jon Machota of The Athletic. McCarthy is guaranteed job security on Monday, per Jones' words.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he has no interest in making a coaching change. He has fired coaches in-season before and he has regretted it every time,” Machota posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Jones once fired Wade Phillips following an embarrassing 45-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 8, 2010. Dallas stumbled to 1-7 that season before dismissing Phillips.

This Dallas team has a better record compared to that 2010 unit. However, the Eagles dropped the Cowboys to 3-6 overall. Worse, Dallas has now lost its last four games. The Cowboys have looked nothing like the team that shocked the now 7-2 Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 6.

Jerry Jones voices frustration with Cowboys performance

The 82-year-old watched a turnover fest ensue inside AT&T Stadium.

Dallas lost the football five times. Starting quarterback Cooper Rush botched the football twice on fumbles and Rush delivered a historically bad performance. Ezekiel Elliott and Jake Ferguson also fumbled once. Trey Lance came in to relieve Rush, only to throw the only interception among Dallas quarterbacks.

“You can't win games turning the ball over five times,” Jones bluntly said postgame.

Jones acknowledged he's “just frustrated like everybody else is.” He also called it “proper frustration” because “I had a lot to do with what we're seeing.” He also delivered a blunt comparison between Dallas and Philadelphia.

“Philadelphia is a high-caliber team, and we're not up to them. That's troubling,” Jones said.

So how will Jones, and the Cowboys, rebound from this Sunday disaster?

“We've got to look at all the things that have happened. I'll just say this right now: five turnovers over the last two [home] games,” Jones said.

But this type of dismal performance forced Dallas fans to grow their calls for Jones to fire McCarthy. Dallas continues to find itself next-to-last in the NFC East standings. McCarthy's seat continues to crank up in temperature. Still, Jones denies having any desire to make a coaching change. He also brought up another coach he regretted letting go of quickly.

“I made a change with Chan Gailey after two years [Gailey went 18-14 in 1998 and 1999 combined], and I regretted that,” Jones said. “That's not enough. You need to give yourself a chance. I've had a lot more rope than that in my time.”

Jones sounds patient with McCarthy. However, a skidding Cowboys team has two tough matchups coming up. Dallas hosts AFC South leader the Houston Texans next Monday night. The Cowboys then take on the NFC East leading Washington Commanders the following week. McCarthy will only win back the Cowboys and their fans by beating one or both opponents.