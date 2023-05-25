Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The NFL has changed how Dallas Cowboys kick return KaVontae Turpin fields his position. But as the NFL changes, Turpin is ready to adapt with the Cowboys.

The new rules states that a player can call for fair catch anywhere inside their own 25-yard line. At that point, the ball would be placed at the 25-yard line. While the change is an effort to improve kick returner’s health, Turpin is ready to throw the new rule out the window, via Cowboys team reporter Patrik Walker.

“I don’t care because I’m not fair catching nothing,” Turpin said. “I’m being real with you – nothing.”

KaVontae Turpin has had a winding road to reach the position he is currently in. After college, he bounced around numerous independent leagues playing for teams such as the TSL Sea Lions and New Jersey Generals. However, his performance in those leagues caught the eye of the Cowboys.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dallas signed Turpin prior to the 2022 season. He appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys, returning 29 punts and 21 kickoffs. When his first season in the NFL came to a close, Turpin was named to the Pro Bowl.

Now preparing for year two, Turpin is looking to double down on his impressive performance. The new NFL rules give the return man an out, allowing him to call for fair patch on kickoffs outside of the end zone. However, Turpin prefers the way things used to be.

As he watches the ball get kicked off to him, Turpin won’t be checking to see if he’s inside his own 25-yard line. His eyes will be locked on the opposing team’s end zone.