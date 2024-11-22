The Dallas Cowboys have had an awful 2024 NFL season. Dallas is 3-7 heading into Week 12 and their season feels doomed now that Dak Prescott is done for the year. To make matters worse, the team has been surrounded by controversy for weeks now. Micah Parsons played a small part in the drama, but now he is officially apologizing.

Parsons created waves when he seemed to dismiss head coach Mike McCarthy's accomplishments over some of the veteran players on the team.

He has since issued an apology to McCarthy on Thursday.

“When I'm talking about ‘here,' I'm thinking the Dallas Cowboys,” Parsons said via ESPN's Todd Archer. “I was in middle school, elementary school when Mike McCarthy was with the Packers, and I have no reference to that. So, when I'm talking about here Dallas Cowboys and what was accomplished the most, I'm thinking about the guys, and I've only ever been here. So obviously no disrespect to [McCarthy's] career and what he's made for himself as one of the most winningest coaches.”

Parsons then went on what he could have done better in that situation.

“I could have done better. I was angry and I just didn't finish, and I wasn't as thoughtful as I usually am,” Parsons continued. “I didn't think people would take that context the way it was. That's on me. I lost [the game], I didn't want to finish, and I wanted to hurry up out of the locker room. Next time I will be very careful about what I say. So that's my apologies.”

Add it to the list of Cowboys controversies in 2024.

Micah Parsons dropped attention-grabbing take on Cowboys' defense

Micah Parsons is not ready to give up on the Cowboys just yet.

Parsons and Trevon Diggs issued a strong statement about the team in an article from On3 on Tuesday.

Now Parsons has followed that up with another bold statement about Dallas' defense. This time during his Thursday press conference.

“In terms of how I believe we are and where we're going, by the end of this year, you're going to say Mike Zimmer didn't have all his pieces, but we sure did put a damn good defense together,” Parsons said during a press conference, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. “And I can take that, because I know we can grow from that.”

Parsons has only played in a handful of games for the Cowboys this season. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 against the Giants that sidelined him for more than a month.

It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys try to reload on defense during the offseason.

Next up for the Cowboys is a Week 12 matchup against the Commanders.