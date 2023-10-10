The Sunday night matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys drew plenty of attention, as this was a battle between two teams with Super Bowl aspirations. However, only one team came to play two days ago. The 49ers demolished the Cowboys in a 42-10 rout, with San Francisco clicking on all levels to remain unbeaten.

Simply put, the 49ers have looked like the cream of the crop in the NFL to start the year, and following their out and out pasting of the Cowboys, they're as good a bet as any to win the 2024 championship. And Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons shed some light on what makes the 49ers terrifying, as they have the ability to shapeshift depending on the opponent to combat whatever game plan their opponents may have had entering their matchup.

“They had every counterattack. They outschemed us. And that’s just the truth of it,” Parsons said on Bleacher Report's The Edge podcast, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “My hat is off to Kyle Shanahan and how he prepared. I definitely think he was prepared for us. I don’t think that we were put in a position to be prepared for what they have.”

Even with Micah Parsons and the Cowboys defense projecting to be one of the best in the league, the 49ers carved them up relentlessly. The Cowboys were always playing catch-up, with the 49ers running the offensive sets to perfection at the exact right time to counter Dallas' coverage.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw four touchdown passes, three of which George Kittle was on the receiving end of, while Jordan Mason and Christian McCaffrey added one rushing touchdown each. But at the end of the day, the Cowboys' star defender could do nothing but admit that they were thoroughly outplayed.

“I feel like they knew exactly what we were in. They game planned and outschemed us. Simple as that. I just feel like we were in a position where we could have made plays and did better. That’s just the truth about it,” Parsons added.

Iron sharpens iron, and there's no better way for the Cowboys to learn from their mistakes than by learning from the best, which the 49ers are at the moment.