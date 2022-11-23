Published November 23, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Not only is Micah Parsons healthy heading to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 12 game against the New York Giants, but he is also doing extra practices that will keep other NFL teams on their toes.

Parsons was actually spotted taking a snap at running back during Tuesday’s practice, prompting questions from reporters whether or not we’ll see him taking an offensive role as well while already anchoring the Cowboys defense.

The 23-year-old refused to say for certain if it’s ever going to happen, but he did leave the door open for that possibility.

“That might be something that’s coming up. I don’t know. Maybe I’m just taking snaps,” Parsons said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Micah Parsons playing at running back? Now that’s something we welcome despite never imagining it before.

While Parsons has made his living stopping the offense, nothing is really limiting him from shifting to offense. Considering that he is well aware how members of the offense think, who says he can’t turn things around and use those things he learned from being a defensive player to benefit the rushing attack?

Not to mention that Parsons has the physical tools to be a running back, standing at 6-foot-3 while weighing 245 pounds. He could very well become a human freight train that is just hard to stop. And hey, he did record a time of 4.39 seconds in his 40-yard dash during his NFL Draft Combine,

Certainly, Parsons with the ball on his hands and obliterating everyone in front of him as he goes for the end zone would be quite the scary sight for other teams.