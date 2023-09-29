Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys had a frustrating Week Three performance following their dominant 2-0 start to the season. Despite being heavily favored against the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas was unable to get off the ground in the desert and Parsons had a relatively quiet game by his lofty standards en route to the 28-16 road loss.

However, it doesn't appear that Parsons is the least bit concerned heading into Dallas' Week Three matchup against the New England Patriots.

“I guarantee everyone in the locker room is hungry and ready to fix it,” said Parsons, via Joseph Hoyt of Lone Star Live.

The first two weeks of the 2023 season couldn't have gone much better for the Cowboys. Micah Parsons and the Dallas defense were utterly dominant in Week One against the New York Giants on the road, forcing several turnovers and relentless pressure on the way to an astonishing 40-0 final margin. Then, in Week Two against the New York Jets, Parsons was once again electric and the Cowboys cruised to a smooth 30-10 win in their home opener.

Parsons was able to record another sack in Sunday's loss to Arizona, but the Cowboys' defense as a whole struggled relative to their impressive opening to the season. Of course, a large part of this was injuries, most notably the ACL tear sustained by cornerback Trevon Diggs that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

Dallas has a chance to put all of this frustration behind them on Sunday against the Patriots.