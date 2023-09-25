Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys were taken down to Earth by the Arizona Cardinals in their NFL Week 3 matchup. The team was blazing hot and everybody favored them to win heading into the game. But, it did not end well for them. They got their first loss of the season. Micah Parsons outlined why he, along with the secondary, should be able to do better heading into Week 4, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“I think we just beat ourselves. We put ourselves behind the eight ball a couple of times. It just wasn't championship football,” the Cowboys defensive leader said. Micah Parsons even went as far as to say that he was responsible for their NFL Week 3 loss to the Cardinals, “The outcome was definitely shocking. It definitely hurts. I take full ownership. … The last two weeks we were on fire. But, today we came out and we got lit.”

But, there will be more adjustments to be made for Mike McCarthy's squad. Furthermore, Parsons revealed how they plan to get more wins by switching up their mindset, “We got to take on every game like it's the Super Bowl. We got to play up to our standard. We can't play down to (our opponent), and that's what I felt like we did today.”

Parsons notched a single sack for the Cowboys. Moreover, he also got two tackles with three of them being assisted. A lot can be learned from this loss as they try to bounce back against the New England Patriots.