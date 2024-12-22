The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL in 2024. Dallas is 6-8 heading into Week 16 and is firmly on the outside of the NFC playoff picture. The season has felt doomed ever since Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending injury. Thankfully, the Cowboys got some positive injury news about one of their star defensive players.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is likely to play on Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Parsons has been dealing with a stomach bug and is officially listed as questionable on the injury report with an illness. Despite this, it seems Parsons will be good to go against the Buccaneers.

This is big news for the Cowboys on defense, though it won't really change the trajectory of the team during the final weeks of the regular season.

Parsons' 2024 campaign got derailed by an ankle injury he suffered during Week 4 against the Giants. This caused Parsons to miss multiple weeks and have his worst statistical season of his young career.

In 2024, Parsons has logged 32 total tackles with eight-and-a-half sacks. Both are career lows for Parsons.

Hopefully Parsons can have a nice bounce back year in 2025.

Micah Parsons explains preferring timeline for Cowboys contract extension

The Cowboys have faced a ton of scrutiny for their strategy around handing out extensions this year. At one point this offseason, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons all wanted extensions and none received them.

Prescott and Lamb had to wait until the fall to get an extension. Now Parsons is next in line for a big payday.

Parsons apparently has a target date in mind when he wants to sign an extension with the Cowboys.

“I'm going to try and work with them as much as possible to help them attack free agency… I want to be back with this team. This offseason, I want to be here. I want to get these guys right. I want to take big steps,” Parsons explained via ESPN's Todd Archer.

Parsons has already told the Cowboys that he's willing to take a pay cut to give the team extra cash to bring other players in.

Parsons will play on his $21.4 million fifth-year option in 2025, which puts the Cowboys on the clock to get him locked up soon.

His new contract will likely be the first domino to fall for the Cowboys this offseason.