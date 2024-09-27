The Dallas Cowboys snagged a big win on Thursday night, beating the New York Giants 20-15. It was not all perfect, however, as star defender Micah Parsons left the game with an ankle injury. Parsons told reporters that he would “be good” after the game. Then, he told Todd Archer of ESPN what exactly he knew about the situation.

“Right now, I just iced it,” The Cowboys star told reporters after the game. “I know very little. I've got an MRI [Friday], and I'm going to try to get back next week.”

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said “The Cowboys have a full 10 days between games, giving star Micah Parsons extra time to recover if the MRI confirms a high-ankle sprain. It’s Steelers, then Lions then a bye week. So if Parsons has to miss a few weeks, the bye comes at the perfect time.”

Parsons also said that he had X-rays done in the stadium and they came back negative. While the defense held on to the lead at the end of the game, he is key to the Cowboys moving forward. After getting blown out by the Saints and Ravens at home, they were able to hold the Giants to only field goals on Thursday.

The expectations are sky-high for the Cowboys this year and every year. They have not been to the NFC Championship Game since 1995 and need to make it there to keep their core together. As one of the most talented defenders in the league, his availability for next Sunday is key for the team moving forward.

Cowboys and Micah Parsons must turn this season around

The Cowboys started this season by signing CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott to massive contracts. Those moves put the spotlight directly on Parsons, who is playing in the fourth season of his rookie contract. He has earned a massive payday in his first few seasons and will likely get one next offseason.

The defense was able to win this game by keeping Daniel Jones and the Giants' offense out of the end zone. While they did give up five scoring drives, they held them to 15 points which was enough for the win. That is why Parsons' injury is so key. Their offense has not been good enough to lose their best defensive player.

The Cowboys have three extra days off before their game against the Steelers. That primetime matchup could be a matchup of Parsons and TJ Watt, two of the best defensive players in the league. If Parsons can't play, expect the Steelers' offense to produce at a higher level than offenses usually do against the Cowboys.