Published November 22, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons commented on his status for the team’s Thanksgiving game against the New York Giants, per Jon Machota.

“I’m good. We’re locked and loaded. I was definitely sore, but I’m good to go.”

Cowboys fans feared the worst when Micah Parsons initially suffered the knee injury. But Jerry Jones helped to alleviate those concerns when he said he expected Parsons to be able to play Thursday.

Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken shared the latest injury report on Micah Parsons and other injured players.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons was upgraded to limited participation on injury report. He expects to play Thursday vs. Giants. Five players absent today with illness: DE DeMarcus Lawrence (also foot), NT Johnathan Hankins, DE Dante Fowler, DE Tarell Basham and CB Kelvin Joseph. pic.twitter.com/unkFBgEozG — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 22, 2022

“Cowboys LB Micah Parsons was upgraded to limited participation on injury report. He expects to play Thursday vs. Giants. Five players absent today with illness: DE DeMarcus Lawrence (also foot), NT Johnathan Hankins, DE Dante Fowler, DE Tarell Basham and CB Kelvin Joseph,” Gehlken wrote on Twitter.

The Cowboys will host the Giants on Thanksgiving. Both teams come into the game sporting a quality 7-3 record on the season. The Philadelphia Eagles lead the NFC East with a 9-1 record, but second place will be on the line in this Cowboys-Giants clash. With that being said, Dallas is certainly hopeful that Micah Parsons can take the field on Thursday.

Parsons has recorded 10 sacks through just 10 games for Dallas to go along with 47 tackles. He is making a name for himself without question. If he is able to play, the Giants’ offense will need to be careful.

We will continue to monitor injury updates on Micah Parsons and the Cowboys ahead of this matchup with the Giants.