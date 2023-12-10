Nothing is going to stop Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons from playing in a huge Sunday Night Football showdown with the Eagles

Ahead of arguably the most anticipated Sunday Night Football game of the year, the Dallas Cowboys had a surprising and unfortunate addition to their game day injury report… Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons. The good news for fans of the Cowboys is that Parsons is expected to suit up, according to a tweet from NFL inside Ian Rapoport.

“The #Cowboys added star LB Micah Parsons (illness) to the injury report prior to tonight. But he is expected to play.”

Micah Parsons' availability will be key for a Dallas Cowboys defense that is attempting to build off of the success that the San Francisco 49ers had against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles last week.

Just four weeks ago, the Cowboys and Eagles met for the first time this season, and their showdown in Philadelphia can be submitted as one of the games of the year. Coming down to the final drive, Philadelphia barely hung on, securing a win that many analysts believed was Dallas' for the taking. In that game, Micah Parsons had a season-high nine tackles, plus three quarterback hits. It will be interesting to see what, if any changes Dallas' D makes in their approach to stifle an Eagles offense that had plenty of success all season long until they ran into the 49ers.

Since being drafted by the Cowboys in 2021, Micah Parsons has missed only one game as he quickly established himself as one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL today. Each of the last two seasons, Parsons has finished as the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year, and this season his statistical resume is as good as ever. Heading into week 14, Parsons has 42 tackles, a fumble recovery, and 11.5 sacks, which is tied for 6th in the league.