While most people who follow the Dallas Cowboys know star pass rusher Micah Parsons for what he does on the field, there's another side to Parsons that not every Cowboys fan knows. When he's not preparing for the week's upcoming games, Parsons hosts his podcast “The Edge with Micah Parsons.”

In his weekly show, Parsons gives an inside look at the Cowboys from a current player's perspective, and it's a unique fan experience for those who follow along. However, some are pointing at the podcast as being a possible distraction, considering the team's current 3-7 record, along with the move made by NBA legend LeBron James regarding social media.

On Wednesday, James stated he's taking a break from social media to focus on the Los Angeles Lakers' season while also making note of the negativity online as a reason for his decision. And with James making that choice, the Cowboys' standout pass rusher was asked if he'd also be taking a step back from social media to follow in James' footsteps, considering how his team's season has gone thus far. Parsons met the media with a long-winded response about stepping away from social media, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“LeBron was on social media for 20 years,” Parsons said. “So what are you saying? I've been in the league for four years. Now, I need to get off social media. Four championships later. LeBron was on social media when he won an NBA title. What are we saying here?”

It was clear Parsons didn't take this question exceptionally well, mentioning that he's not the only NFL player with non-football endeavors going on during his playing career. While some players wait for retirement to start their next journey, not everyone does. Parsons isn't the only player to have a podcast during the NFL season, and he won't be the last.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons not first NFL player with podcast, social media presence

Parsons continued, questioning why his podcast is the problem when other players also have shows during the season.

“LeBron also tweeted six months ago that his son was better than NBA players,” Parsons said. “Did you say he was on Twitter then? You know what I'm saying? We can't play that type of game. Amon-Ra St. Brown has his podcast. Why doesn't anybody talk about his podcast? There's a bunch of people doing podcasts. Don't bring that up about Micah Parsons' podcast. … That's why you get paid the big bucks. I don't know everyone's contract, but I get paid pretty well.”

Upcoming 2025 NFL Draft prospect Travis Hunter is a big name on Twitch, where he streams himself playing video games and speaking with fans, and his streams will likely continue once he's drafted into the NFL. Along with Hunter, Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase is also active on Twitch, while players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Cole Kmet have their podcasts during the season.

With all of the ways players have to utilize their name, image, and likeness while still playing, Parsons having outside endeavors during the season isn't the first time a player has done something like this.

And although the criticism is possibly valid given how poorly Dallas' season has gone this year, it's highly unlikely that Parsons' podcast is the reason the Cowboys aren't succeeding.