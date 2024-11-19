Mike McCarthy seems to be fighting for his coaching job with the Dallas Cowboys. And Stephen A. Smith is no help in the matter. However, McCarthy served up a defiant take after the disastrous 3-7 start to the season. McCarthy said his team isn’t giving up on 2024 yet, according to a post on X by Tom Pelissero.

“At 3-7, will #Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy potentially sit veterans to get a look at young players? “Nah, this is it, man. We got seven losses. We’ve got to go. Backs against the wall. We got to fight, scratch, claw.”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy trying to find answers

The Cowboys lost 34-10 to the Texans on Monday night, yet another embarrassing blowout in the friendly confines of Jerry’s World. According to nytimes.com, the Cowboys have less than a one percent chance of making the playoffs. That’s ugly odds, and it means even if the Cowboys finish with a unlikely seven-game winning streak, they still might not get into postseason play.

But McCarthy said his team is fighting to get another victory.

“We’ve got to do everything we can to go win the next game,” McCarthy said. “That's where my mind's at. That's what I’m going to coach and that's the expectation. We’ve got to win. We deserve to win.

“You know, we deserve the opportunity to win. And that's about putting the best people out there. And right now we're young. So, those guys, our young guys, they’re getting a lot of experience. But we need to do whatever the hell we need to do to win.”

Losing not a fun place for Mike McCarthy

The fifth straight loss weighed on the team, McCarthy said, according to nfl.com.

“It's very frustrating,” McCarthy said. “It's frustrating for everybody, frustrating for players, frustrating for coaches. I know it's disappointing for the fans. We have a lot of moving parts going on, and we just have to be cleaner and more detailed in certain spots.

“We're not playing well enough, executing well enough, coaching well enough to overcome some of the mistakes we're making at the critical times of the game. Even in the first half, we had some opportunities there, you know, to get some more points and didn't get it done. We just have to play cleaner in these tight spots, and we did not do that tonight.”

But for all of the talk, the Cowboys likely don’t have the healthy horses to make things significantly turn around. Quarterback Dak Prescott is gone for the season, and the team has suffered a myriad of injuries in other places.

And perhaps near the same scale of Prescott, lineman Zack Martin has injuries to both ankles. Speculation quickly began as to whether Martin has played his last snap in Dallas.