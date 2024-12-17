The Dallas Cowboys left Carolina with a much needed win over the Panthers in Week 15. Despite the Cowboys boasting just the 26th overall defense in the league, the unit wreaked quarterback Bryce Young’s day, forcing the passer to commit a career-high four turnovers. Although the Cowboys face a tougher challenge against the red-hot Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16, the team can’t rely on reinforcements.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Monday that Dallas is not yet ready to open DeMarcus Lawrence’s practice window. “I don’t see DeMarcus being available this week. He wasn’t part of the conversation,” McCarthy said, via the Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins on X.

Lawrence has been out since suffering a foot injury against the New York Giants in Week 4. The team placed the defensive end on injured reserve and, although some sources originally cited the ailment as a high-ankle sprain, Lawrence has been dealing with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. While it was expected that the 11th-year veteran would need four to eight weeks to get back on the field, he will miss his 11th straight game next Sunday having spent 12 weeks on the IR.

After a down season in 2023, that included 50 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and six passes defended in 17 games, Lawrence appeared poised for a bounce-back year in 2024 – the final year of the $30 million deal he signed with the Cowboys in 2022. He had already racked up three sacks and a forced fumble before his early exit from Week 4’s contest.

Cowboys’ DE DeMarcus Lawrence isn’t ready to resume terrorizing opposing QBs yet

Micah Parsons has helped spark the defense of late with 5.5 sacks in his last four games. But it’s been a nightmare season for Dallas. The Cowboys lost Dak Prescott to a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 9. And although Cooper Rush has done a very serviceable job in Dak’s absence, the team likely created too deep a hole to climb out of.

The 30-14 victory over Carolina on Sunday kept the Cowboys’ playoff hopes alive – but only barely. Dallas is currently three games out of the final Wild Card berth with three games remaining so the team needs to run the table and get some help along the way just to reach the postseason.

Making matters worse, Dallas faces the Bucs before closing out the regular season against two division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders. Of course, if the Commanders finish the year 0-3 and the Cowboys win out, they would have a shot at the Wild Card. However, even in that best-case scenario, Dallas would still need help from the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks, as both teams currently boast better records than the Cowboys.

If a heroic finish is in the cards, Dallas will have to pull it off with the current roster. Dak isn’t coming back. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is done for the season. And now, it’s unclear if Lawrence will be able to return in 2024.