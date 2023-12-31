The Cowboys gutted out a win over the Lions, leading to an awesome postgame message from Mike McCarthy.

The ending may have been controversial to say the least, but the Dallas Cowboys held on to a 20-19 victory over the Detroit Lions on Saturday night, pushing their record on the season to 11-5. Mike McCarthy knew this game was going to be a battle, and boy was it ever. But these are the sorts of victories the Cowboys need if they want to make a serious Super Bowl run this season.

The Cowboys did just enough to keep the Lions out of the end zone as they attempted to win the game outright on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, and they continue to breath down the back of the Philadelphia Eagles as the NFC East race comes down to the wire. McCarthy knew just how important this game was for Dallas, and he had an awesome message for them after they secured the victory.

Via Ralph Vacchiano:

“Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: ‘If you think you’re going to be battle tested and ready to go in the playoffs these are the kind games that character is enhanced. It’s the adversity you train all year for.'”

Mike McCarthy, Cowboys pick up a playoff caliber win over the Lions

Generally speaking, the Cowboys have been a consistently good team over the past few years, but they have been unable to translate that into success in the postseason. However, with a lot on the line in this game, Dallas managed to pick up a massive win in a game that felt like a playoff atmosphere, and McCarthy is right in saying this should serve them well down the line.

With this win in tow, the Cowboys will keep a close eye on the Eagles contest with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, before turning their attention to their final regular season game in Week 18 against the Washington Commanders. Dallas could still win their division, and if they do, they could be well on their way to making a very deep playoff run this year.