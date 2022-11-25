Published November 25, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, but it could just be a matter of time before he finally finds a new home. The Dallas Cowboys, while not without competition, are the team most linked to Beckham, who is reportedly scheduled to visit Dallas on Dec. 5, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

But leave it to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to provide Beckham with the biggest reason why the wide receiver should come to Arlington and be part of Dallas.

“Hey, OBJ, man: We want you in Dallas. You know, all the stars shine brighter in Dallas,” Elliott said, via Jane Slater (h/t Jeremy Bergman of Around the NFL). “So I mean, look, we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to get him. Hey, we need OBJ.”

Dallas is often referred to as “America’s Team.” Whether football fans will agree to that or not, it’s hard to deny that the Cowboys are a glitzy football brand, which seems to match the personality and flair of Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham has yet to play in the 2022 NFL season, as he continues to look for a team following a devastating knee injury he suffered in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams. Beckham carries some question marks, particularly about whether he can be the same threat that he used to be prior to his injury, but he’s one worth gambling on, depending on a team’s need for depth in the wide receiver position.

The Cowboys don’t seem to have big issues in their passing attack, but Beckham could still help improve it.