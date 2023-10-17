The Dallas Cowboys are facing Los Angeles in a pivotal NFL matchup. The 3-2 Cowboys come off a disappointing loss to the San Francisco 49ers. This week, they face the Los Angeles Chargers. Of course, no one wants the Cowboys' downfall more than Stephen A. Smith. Smith is so invested that he showed up to the Monday Night Football matchup in entertaining fashion.

Stephen A. Smith pulls up the Monday Night Football

Stephen A. Smith was getting into it with some Cowboys fans at SoFi Stadium 😅 (via @stephenasmith)pic.twitter.com/gGhkhn59Vk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 17, 2023

Smith can be seen walking onto the field with his signature strut. He started off by walking and taunting Cowboys fans. Despite his demise for Dallas though, he waves to some fans and even gives the son of one fan a thumbs up. Smith chose a great game to come to because the matchup is a nail-biter.

The Cowboys and Chargers are tied in the later stages of the fourth quarter. Both quarterbacks have not disappointed so far. Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert both have at least 200 yards and a touchdown. As the clock ticks down, which team's defense will make a stop and give their team a chance to score?

The Cowboys suffered a blowout loss to the hands of the 49ers. Prescott threw three interceptions, and Dallas' defense could not keep up with San Frnascio's offensive might. Brock Purdy showed out as usual, as he had 252 yards and a whopping 4 touchdowns.

The Cowboys want to make a statement and avenge their recent loss, while the Chargers aim to push themselves higher in the AFC West standings. Can the Cowboys hold out and get a win against a hungry LA team? Will Stephen A. Smith be delighted or disgusted by the end of the game? The final minutes of the 4th quarter hold the answer.