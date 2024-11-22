With the Dallas Cowboys without Dak Prescott for the rest of the season, they have a chance to look at some of the other quarterback options on the team. One of those players is Trey Lance, who the Cowboys traded for so he can get a change of scenery. So far, Lance hasn't seen much playing time for the Cowboys, as Cooper Rush has been the starter since Prescott has been injured.

Stephen Jones was recently asked on 105.3 The Fan about the return on the investment in trading for Lance, and the Cowboys' executive vice president had a thoughtful answer.

“Yeah, we’d do that again. He’s a top-tier pick. A guy we had at the top. Dak (Prescott) was coming up for contract. We wanted to take a look at a good, young talent, and didn’t feel like we could get anything from a quality standpoint like we could get with Trey. As it turns out, we ended up signing Dak long-term,” Jones said, via Cowboys reporter Jon Machota on X, formerly Twitter.

“Obviously that puts a little less need in terms of having to rush to do something with Trey,” Jones continued. “And as a matter of fact, it makes it hard because Trey I’m sure is wanting to see what’s out there now that we have committed to Dak long-term. But I don’t regret that at all. That was a situation where you don’t know for sure.”

Cowboys traded for Trey Lance as insurance policy for Dak Prescott

In Stephen Jones' answer about Trey Lance, he mentioned Dak Prescott signing long-term, which possibly means he would've had a real chance at being the quarterback of the future if he didn't sign.

“I mean, Dak obviously controls his destiny. If he wanted to, he could’ve decided not to sign and sign somewhere else,” Jones said. “And we wanted options. Certainly, we just didn’t feel like we could get an option the quality of Trey in the fourth round to add in the building to compete for that job if for some reason Dak wasn’t going to be a Cowboy long-term.”

With Prescott locked in for the foreseeable future, it's hard to see when Lance could possibly get a chance at being a starting quarterback. The closest Lance was to being the future at quarterback was at the beginning of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, but an injury early in the season messed up his chances. Now, it looks like he'll have to play the waiting game.