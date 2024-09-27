The Dallas Cowboys were briefly without one of their most valuable defensive players in their divisional clash versus the New York Giants. Star cornerback Trevon Diggs exited the game and headed to the locker room after succumbing to cramps, via The Sports Place's Arye Pulli.

He was being treated with an IV for dehydration but has since returned to the field. Diggs is a crucial part of the Cowboys' game plan, especially since the team's secondary is thin right now. He is coming off a torn left ACL, so fans desperately want to see him on his feet.

Cowboys get bit with injury bug on short week

Diggs looked to be in some discomfort on the bench after returning, but the hope is that he can get right in the next 10 days. Dallas might have more pressing concerns on its hands. Both Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence exited the game, which means the defense could be in some trouble going forward.

The value of those two stars will be difficult to replicate if they are forced to miss time, but the Cowboys can be grateful that they at least escaped the Meadowlands with a 20-15 win. Quarterback Dak Prescott played efficiently, gong 22-of-27 for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb put his Week 3 frustrations behind him and tallied a team-high 98 yards and one score.

There were definitely some drawbacks, however. Giants rookie standout Malik Nabers secured 12 catches for 115 yards before suffering a concussion in the fourth quarter (landed on his head hard after a Diggs tackle). He applied some pressure on the defense, but New York's inability to run the football prevented it from ever truly threatening Dallas.

Assuming Trevon Diggs is healthy for a Week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he will look to bounce back from Thursday's underwhelming outing. The Cowboys could be leaning on him heavily.