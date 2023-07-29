The week is not exactly ending on the high note it started out as for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. The two-time Pro Bowler is not practicing at training camp after suffering a bruised toe. This comes just days after he signed a mammoth, five-year contract extension worth $97 million ($42.3 million fully guaranteed).

There is no need to turn on the panic meter, though, as Diggs' injury is not considered serious. He is being held out as a precaution. “Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he’s hopeful that Trevon Diggs will be able to return in a few days,” Jon Machota of The Athletic reported Saturday. ‘“I know he wants to be out there. It’s more of the doctors, just making sure that it’s not more than it is.”'

Playing it safe is wise given the 24-year-old's importance to the Dallas defense. While Diggs took a step back from his 11-interception 2021-22 campaign last season, he still has tremendous upside as a playmaker. Continued focus spent on honing his coverage skills could truly put him among the elites at his position.

Veteran corner and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore should do wonders for the young star's ongoing progression and ease some of his burden. If defensive coordinator Dan Quinn can lower the team's susceptibility to the big play, then this Cowboys secondary has the potential to be downright scary.

Any tweaks will have to be put on hold for a couple days, though, as Trevon Diggs recovers. In the meantime, he has some time to really savor his newfound fortune.