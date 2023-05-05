Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Dan Quinn is one of the most well respected defensive coordinators in the NFL, and the Dallas Cowboys are very grateful he is leading their defense. Star linebacker Leighton Vander Esch couldn’t agree more, really believing Quinn’s leadership is the reason they have such a strong unit on that side of the ball, reports The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

“Just the culture and the vibe that he brings in the room every single day is unmatched. I’ve said it a hundred times, his energy that he carries with him is contagious. It makes you want to be around him. He literally could have went and got a head coaching job pretty much anywhere that he wanted. And the fact that he stayed here with us, it showed us how much he cared about us and this crew, and really what we can do. We have another opportunity to do that this year and get even better and go for that trophy. That’s our goal and there ain’t going to be nothing short of it.”

The love for his defensive coordinator is palpable in his statements. Vander Esch emphasizes that Quinn makes his players feel like he wants to be there, and in turn creates an atmosphere they want to excel in. The fact that Quinn could have become a head coach but decided to stay in Dallas means the world to his defense, and this is evident in the comments from the Cowboys’ linebacker.

After having one of the best defenses in the NFL last season, the Cowboys expect to be one of the best units again this year. With Dan Quinn at the helm, Leighton Vander Esch believes the culture is only right to get the job done.