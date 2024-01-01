Despite a full tear of his plantar fascia, Cowboys OL Tyler Smith still has a chance to play in week 18.

With the Philadelphia Eagles losing to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17, the Dallas Cowboys are now in a strong position to win the NFC East. As the Cowboys try to claim their throne, Dallas might have the services of guard Tyler Smith.

Smith completely tore his plantar fascia. However, head coach Mike McCarthy said he has a, “chance to play,” against the Washington Commanders in Week 18, via Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. He isn't guaranteed to play however, as he is still sore from the tear.

A full tear is better than a partial tear when it comes to plantar fascia, making Smith's diagnosis a bit confusing. However, there's nothing confusing about what Smith brings to the field. It would be a major boost for the Cowboys if he were to suit up in Week 18.

Smith has started 14 games for Dallas this season, earning a solid 72.9 grade from Pro Football Focus. He has allowed just one sack on the season, per PFF.

Keeping Dak Prescott upright in the pocket has been a bit of a problem for the Cowboys throughout the 2023 season. Heading into Week 17, Prescott has been sacked 39 times; tied for fifth-most in the NFL. Having Smith in the lineup would at least give the Cowboys some stability across their line.

If Dallas were to beat the Commanders in Week 18, they would be crowned the NFC East champions and enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed. While their playoff spot is already clinched, Week 18 could reap massive rewards for the Cowboys. Having Tyler Smith on the field would make Dallas' goal only more attainable.