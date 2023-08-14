The Zack Martin holdout is now officially over, and he will be back in training camp soon now that a new contract is in place. After agreeing to his new deal with the Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the All-Pro guard has a simple message for Cowboys nation.

“Back to work” are the three words Martin tweeted after news of his new contract broke on social media.

Those words had to be music to the ears of Cowboys players, fans, and the front office, as the thought of a season without the six-time All-Pro an eight-time Pro Bowl guard was disconcerting.

Martin still had two years left on his deal with $13.5 million this year and $14 million next when he staged a holdout during Cowboys training camp. The $14 million average annual value of that contract made Martin the 10th-highest-paid guard in the league and falling. And that was a situation one of the best players at his position simply would not abide.

The new Zack Martin contract will reportedly pay the lineman over $18 million per season for the next two years, although exact numbers aren’t available as of Monday afternoon. That salary range would put Martin in the top three among true guards, only behind the Atlanta Falcons Chris Lindstrom ($20.5 million per season) and the Indianapolis Colts Quenton Nelson ($20 million).

Martin was the Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' No. 16 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and has been an institution in Dallas ever since. In his first NFL season, he started all 16 games and was so good that he finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, losing out to Odell Beckham Jr.

Since then, Martin has missed just nine games in his career and started all 137 games he’s played.