The Chicago Cubs didn't enter the 2023 season with many expectations, and to this point, they have been what everyone was expecting them to be entering the season. The Cubs are rebuilding, and while they have some talented players, they aren't good enough on their own to single-handedly make Chicago a playoff contender.

The Cubs 30-37 record sees them sitting in fourth place in the National League Central, which isn't really that bad considering the ugly standings in that division. Despite how bad things may look for Chicago, they are actually just 4.5 games out of first place right now, and could conceivably make a push to win the division.

But again, counting on them to do so isn't exactly a great idea, as this team just doesn't have enough established major league talent. Still, there are some star players on the Cubs, so let's take a look at three players who have performed well enough to be selected as All-Stars for the 2023 season.

3. Adbert Alzolay

The Cubs don't really have a true closer on their roster (their pitching staff only has nine total saves on the season) but it's clear that Adbert Alzolay is the best reliever that they have at their disposal. Alzolay has popped up from seemingly out of nowhere to be Chicago's best reliever, and he could be a surprise addition to the NL's All-Star pitching staff.

After not panning out as a starter, Alzolay has found a home at the back of the Cubs bullpen. His numbers this season are very strong (1-3, 2.03 ERA, 3 SV, 31 K, 0.87 WHIP) and when there's a big situation late in the games that Chicago needs to get out of, Alzolay is typically the guy this team is calling on.

For the most part, closers likely construct the bullpens for these All-Star teams, and while Alzolay isn't really a closer, he's been strong enough as a reliever to find a spot on the roster. If he can get his ERA to dip below the two run mark, Alzolay could be a sneaky All-Star candidate for the Cubs.

2. Justin Steele

While Chicago doesn't have a great lineup, their pitching staff has been keeping them afloat for stretches of the season. Justin Steele has followed up his breakout 2022 campaign with another strong start to the year for the Cubs, and while he's currently on the injured list, his numbers have made him worthy of consideration for an All-Star spot to this point.

Through 12 starts, Steele has been great again for Chicago (6-2, 2.65 ERA, 58 K, 1.06 WHIP), cementing himself as one of the best up-and-coming starters in the game. However, his momentum has been derailed by a forearm injury, although reports suggest that he could find his way back on the mound as early as Saturday when the Cubs take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Steele will have to come back and continue to pitch at a high level if he wants to earn a spot on the NL roster, or else he won't have a shot. Luckily, it seems like his return is right around the corner, and if he can string together a few more decent starts, he could end up being an easy All-Star choice.

Of course, the easiest choice here is Steele's running mate at the top of the starting rotation in Marcus Stroman. Stroman hasn't always been the most consistent pitcher in the world, but he's been outrageously good for the Cubs this season, and is basically an All-Star lock, despite the All-Star Game still being a few weeks away.

Stroman has been one of the top names in the NL Cy Young conversation early on this season (7-4, 2.42 ERA, 73 K, 1.04 WHIP), leading the NL in ERA and WHIP at this point in the season. While the Cubs haven't exactly been good so far this season, these numbers show that the same cannot be said for Stroman, who appears to be in the process of putting together the best year of his career.

Given that Stroman actually has a legit Cy Young case, he should be one of the top starters selected to the NL squad for the 2023 All-Star Game. He's only been an All-Star one other time in his career back in 2019, and even then, the numbers he was putting together that season came nowhere close to what he's doing with the Cubs right now. Stroman has been on absolute fire for the Cubs to start the 2023 season, and if there's one guy worth betting on to be an All-Star from their team, it's the veteran right-handed starter.