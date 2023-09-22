The Chicago Cubs' recent slide hasn't sat well with their manager David Ross. He unloaded a few choice words on the Pittsburgh Pirates in the postgame conference following the Cubs' 8-6 loss on Thursday, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

“That's not a good team that just took two out of three from us. Or not our caliber of team, I believe. We have to turn it around. It's on me. It's on the guys in the room,” Ross said.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jed Hoyer understands David Ross' devotion to relying on Cubs who got club into contention. Hoyer: "You can only make one decision in that moment. If it works, people think it’s smart. And if (it doesn’t), people say you should have done the other."https://t.co/tkFYrhhaV6 pic.twitter.com/yTbAi8I4NY — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) September 20, 2023

David Ross' Cubs have won just eight of their 20 games in September. They lost a three-game series to the Colorado Rockies before the Arizona Diamondbacks swept them in their next series. The Cubs hoped to turn things around against the Pirates, to no avail.

With the way things are going, the Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies are frontrunners to clinch two of the three NL Wild Card spots. The final spot is up for grabs with the Cubs, Miami Marlins, and Cincinnati Reds in the mix.

The Cubs' high-octane offense made headlines after the All-Star Break. However, things have cooled down considerably for the Cubs, who are now fighting for their postseason lives.

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, who earned a World Series ring with the Atlanta Braves two years ago, recently debunked the “win next year” mentality. He said the Cubs cannot afford to have that kind of mindset. They must have a winning mentality at all times. Unfortunately, it hasn't been evident with the way they've been playing lately.

For his part, David Ross has earned a reputation as a player's manager. He took responsibility for the costly loss to the Pirates on Thursday. With nine games left in the Cubs' regular season, there's still time to make a desperate postseason push.