The Chicago Cubs missed out on the playoffs for the fourth straight year this season. The team hasn’t won a postseason game since 2017. Chicago was unable to improve on its 83-win 2023 campaign in a disappointing 2024 season.

The Cubs will attempt to rework the roster in an effort to get back to the postseason. But pitcher Drew Smyly isn’t in the team's plans. Chicago declined Smyly’s $10 million option for 2025, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman on X.

Smyly signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Cubs ahead of the 2023 season. The deal included a mutual option for 2025. Now that Chicago has decided not to bring Smyly back, the 13-year veteran will receive a $2.5 million buyout and enter free agency.

Smyly worked primarily as a starter early in his Cubs tenure. However, he shifted to the bullpen full time in 2024. The 35-year-old lefty pitched in 50 games for Chicago this season working exclusively as a reliever. He posted a 3.84 ERA, 1.398 WHIP, 8.6 K/9 and an ERA+ of 104 in 58.2 innings.

The Cubs are moving forward without veteran pitcher Drew Smyly

In 2023, Smyly started 23 games for the Cubs including a near-perfect game in April. Despite the standout performance, Smyly had a rough season last year. He went 11-11 with a 5.00 ERA, 1.426 WHIP and an ERA+ of just 85.

Although Smyly rebounded this season, it was fairly obvious that the team would decline his 2025 option. After all, the Cubs placed Smyly on outright waivers in August. At that point he continued to pitch for Chicago but could have been claimed by any team that wanted him. The move seemed to signal that the Cubs had given up on both Smyly and reaching the playoffs. Ultimately, the journeyman pitcher went unclaimed and finished the year in Chicago.

While Smyly is not in the Cubs’ plans for the future, Cody Bellinger will remain with the team. The former MVP decided not to opt out of his contract back in September. On Saturday he picked up his $27.5 million player option for the 2025 season as expected. Bellinger declined his option after last season and resigned with the Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal.