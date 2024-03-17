Despite no films or series hitting screens yet, Peter Safran and James Gunn are not wasting time building out a sprawling cinematic universe with the new DC Universe. The first slate of projects already has several films at various points of development, with filming underway for 2025's Superman, and even more heroes are set to join the burgeoning universe in the form of the Teen Titans.
It was confirmed on Friday that a live-action Teen Titans film is in development at DC Studios to join the first batch of DCU films including Superman and The Authority, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While few other details were shared about the planned film, screenwriter Ana Nogeuira was confirmed to be penning the script for the superhero team's live-action film debut.
Along with the Teen Titans script, Nogeuira is serving as the lead writer for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. There was also no confirmation if Teen Titans would fit into the DCU's first slate, dubbed Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.
The Teen Titans originally debuted in 1964's The Brave and The Bold #54, though the team was not officially named at that point. Robin, Aqualad, and Kid Flash were the original members of the team and would officially adopt the Teen Titans name six issues later when Wonder Girl joined their ranks.
Typically comprised of younger heroes and sidekicks from across DC's comic universe, the team would see many members come and go over the years as some members aged out of the group and were subsequently replaced. This would lead to a spin-off team, simply dubbed the Titans, that included many former Teen Titans who had since reached adulthood.
While the film would be the team's first live-action outing on film, it is hardly their first time making the jump from the comic page to the screen. The Teen Titans have been adapted into multiple animated series including the 2003 series and 2013's Teen Titans Go!, the latter of which led to a 2018 feature film spin-off.
The team also starred in the 2018 live-action series that originally debuted on the DC Universe streaming service before moving over to Max.