Deadpool 3 is gearing up to make its mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), promising to be a game-changer in multiple ways, ComicBookMovies reports. Notably, it will be the MCU's first-ever R-rated release, and it's set to reintroduce characters from the 20th Century Fox era of Marvel-based movies into the fold. While fans eagerly anticipate this union of universes, director Shawn Levy has assured that the “Fox legacy” will be a vital part of the storytelling.

Levy acknowledges the importance of recognizing the impact that the Fox-Marvel era had on both characters and careers. Deadpool and Wolverine, portrayed by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman respectively, were iconic characters that gained fame under the Fox-Marvel banner. As they transition into the MCU, the filmmakers won't ignore the history that shaped these characters and the entire superhero genre.

During an interview with Total Film, Levy emphasized, “We’re not going to pretend: ‘Oh, we snap our fingers, and suddenly that Fox legacy doesn’t exist, and it shaped a lot of what we now know as the MCU.' Fox also shaped Ryan’s career, Hugh’s career, and my career. So there’s a lot of history there, and there’s a lot of Marvel history at Fox. And certainly that’s a part of our storytelling.”

While fans eagerly await Deadpool's MCU debut, there is a hint of bittersweet nostalgia. The Fox-Marvel projects, while containing rich history, didn't always capture the same level of excitement as the MCU films. The challenge for Deadpool 3 lies in incorporating the Fox legacy in a way that feels organic and doesn't disrupt the established MCU narrative.

As the Merc with a Mouth ventures into this new cinematic universe, fans can expect a blend of old and new, paying homage to the past while forging an exciting path for the future of the character.