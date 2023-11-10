Deadpool 3 is planning to get production back on-track before the turkey is served with the SAG-AFTRA strike officially over.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike now in Hollywood's rearview, several major films and series aren't wasting any time starting production back up. Deadpool 3 looks to be moving faster than most, though, as the Merc with a Mouth's latest outing will resume filming immediately to beat the coming holidays.

Deadpool 3 is reportedly set to restart production before Thanksgiving in order to meet its planned 2024 release, according to Variety. The film had been set for a May 3, 2024, release before the SAG-AFTRA strike began in July and there had been no news about a potential delay despite various other delays across Disney's other films.

Ryan Reynolds' own post on X about production restarting said Deadpool 3 is still coming “Summer 2024.”

Did Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024 🐶💩L pic.twitter.com/mMtUb4wSsk — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2023

Deadpool 3 continues on from the conclusion of 2018's Deadpool 2 and will see Wade Wilson make his official debut inside the MCU as the result of some multiverse-related shenanigans. Series mainstays Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Stefan Kapicic are set to return for the third film, as well.

Shawn Levy has stepped into the directing chair for the third film, taking over from David Leitch who directed Deadpool 2.

The biggest addition, though, comes in the form of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. While it was believed by moviegoers that 2017's Logan would be Jackman's final outing as the titular mutant, he was revealed to have joined Deadpool 3 in August 2022 to much fanfare. It was also confirmed he would have a significant part in the film, with Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld comparing it to a road trip movie.

Jackman isn't the only former-Marvel star set to return in Deadpool 3, though, as it was confirmed in July 2023 that Jennifer Garner would once again play Elektra. She originally played the character in 2003's Daredevil opposite Ben Affleck and would reprise the role for the 2005 spin-off Elektra.