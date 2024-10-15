Derrick Henry and Marcus Mariota met up after the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 6. As players scattered across the field for jersey swaps, and other post-game brouhaha, Henry found his old quarterback in the shuffle.

A lot has changed for the former Tennessee Titans tandem, but their friendship appears to be intact.

Henry was seen jumping for joy at Mariota, as fans watched reminiscing of their time together early in their careers. Mariota was selected by the Titans with the No. 2 overall pick in 2015. Henry joined the squad the next year, as a second-rounder.

The Titans gradually improved when the two talented players shifted the offense. They put together three-straight winning seasons from 2016 to 2018, before the team brought in Ryan Tannehill to take over as starting quarterback. Mariota exited Tennessee for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, and he's had stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and currently Washington.

While Mariota developed more into a journeyman QB in recent years, he looks to have maintained his connection to his former teammate. It reminds NFL fans and organizations how unique players' friendships are when they enter the pros together, and begin their NFL journey around the same time.

How Derrick Henry fared in Week 6

Even at age 30, Henry continues to have a remarkable performances, and he certainly hasn't surrendered his rightful place on the RB mountaintop. He's now amassed 704 yards on 119 carries for eight touchdowns in his first season with the Ravens. After a star-studded six campaigns in Tennessee, Henry's continuing his dominance, which many fans were concerned about when he joined forces with Lamar Jackson.

In the Ravens' 30-23 victory over the Commanders in Week 6, Henry posted his third 100-plus yard outing, and scored two touchdowns. He also ran 24 times.

Henry and Baltimore continue their path to a bright AFC conclusion against the 4-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, while Mariota and the surprising Commanders face the Carolina Panthers.