The Phoenix Suns are fighting for their playoff lives. They are not shying away from the possibility of even missing the postseason.
“We got eight more games left, hopefully we get an opportunity to play in the postseason,” superstar forward Kevin Durant, who needs to play defense and lead by example, said. “Take it a game at a time.”
There is not time for the Suns to fall in the standings. Phoenix has played the majority of its season without Durant, superstar guard Devin Booker and three-time All-Star Bradley Beal together. They have managed to put together a 43-31 — good for eighth in the West — record but are in danger of playing in the play-in round or falling out of the postseason top-six.
Phoenix added to its troubles by falling to the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder this week. Each team was without their respective best player.
Booker, who is struggling from three since he returned from his right ankle injury March 11 at 28.1 percent, feels the pressure, via The Arizona Republic.
“It's a possibility,” Booker said. “It's realistic. Like I said, we need to clean some things up and understand if we don't clean those things up, we won't be able to win it anyway and that's the ultimate goal. Whatever that path may be, I think we'll ready for it.”
Phoenix has to deal with the proverbial monkey on its shoulder as it plays tough competition its remaining eight games.
“It causes sleepless nights,” Beal said. “It's not the most ideal. You want to continue to stack wins, especially at this point of the year so you play your best hoops going into the playoffs, but I think everything is correctable.”
Suns' remaining schedule is most difficult since late 80s
Phoenix is looking to overcome a daunting race to the finish line. The Suns have their final eight games against playoff-caliber groups, including the sixth seeded New Orleans Pelicans Monday.
The Suns, who are in eighth in the West, are two games back of New Orleans, who is coached by former assistant to Phoenix's Monty Williams, Willie Green. The Suns need to win in order to preserve their shot at securing a top-six seed.
Frank Vogel said the following about Phoenix's chances.
“We still have a strong belief in what we're playing for and what we can accomplish with this group.”
Phoenix is looking to beat the Pelicans to move up toward sixth, which may not even be possible since New Orleans is in control of its fate. The Suns have the hardest 10-game remaining schedule since the 1987-88 Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN.
“We need to win every game,” Vogel said. “We as a group, doesn't ever feel like there's an opponent that we can't beat. We know we can beat the best, and we'll play to that level.”