The Arizona Diamondbacks are on the brink of elmination as they travel to take on the Philadelphia Phillies in game six of the NLCS. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Diamondbacks-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Diamondbacks we able to tie up the series at two games a piece, but they were shut down in game five. In the five games played, Ketel Marte has been a very tough out. He has nine hits, including three doubles. Alek Thomas has just two hits, but they are both home runs. Geraldo Perdomo has the other home run for the Diamondbacks. As a team, the Diamondbacks are batting .207 in the in the five games played. On the mound, Arizona has a team ERA over 5.00, and an 8.2 K/9.

The Phillies were feeling great after their first two wins this series. They are feeling a little bit better after winning game five, and heading back to Philadelphia one win away from the World Series. At the plate in this series, the Phillies are led by Kyle Schwarber. He has seven hits, and five of those have been home runs. As a team, the Phillies have hit 10 home runs in the five games played. On the mound, the Phillies have struck out 10.4 batters per nine innings, and they have an ERA just over 2.00.

Merrill Kelly will get the ball for the Diamondbacks. Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALCS Odds: Diamondbacks-Phillies Game 6 Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-137)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game 6

Time: 5:07 PM ET/2:07 PM PT

TV: TBS

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Merrill Kelly already has a start this series. In that game, the Phillies were able to get him for four runs, but only three hits. The reason Philadelphia scored four runs on him was because Kelly allowed three home runs. Every hit allowed by Kelly left the yard in the game. That makes it tough to get the win, and Kelly needs to cut down on those in this game. If Kelly can keep the Phillies in the yard, the Diamondbacks will cover the spread.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Aaron Nola has been fantastic for the Phillies this postseason. He has made three starts, and Nola has been phenomenal in each start. He has allowed just two runs in 18 2/3 innings pitched. Nola has also struck out 19 batters in those three starts. The Phillies will need Nola to have another good start if they want to make a return to the World Series, and win this game. If Nola can go six strong innings, the Phillies should be able to cover the spread.

One thing to keep in mind is how good Nola is at home, and the start he had against Arizona earlier this postseason. That start was also at home. He threw six shutout innings, struck out seven, and allowed just three hits in the win for the Phillies. If Nola can do this again, the Phillies have a great chance to cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Phillies Game 6 Prediction & Pick

This has been an extremely entertaining series. Both teams have shown flashes of being amazing, and both teams have struggled. However, I think the Phillies make their return to the World Series. I expect Nola, and the Phillies to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Phillies Game 6 Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+114), Under 8 (-115)