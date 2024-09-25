In July of 2023, when Travis Kelce revealed on his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast that he tried (and failed) to give Taylor Swift his number at her Kansas City The Eras concert, little did he know how much that fateful reveal would change his life.

As Swift revealed in her Person of the Year Time Magazine interview well after their romance was public, “this all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”

It shouldn't come as a huge surprise that when Taylor Swift says something is “metal as hell,” it starts a trend. Call it putting someone on blast, or call it “shooting your shot,” or come up with a new name entirely for it, but whatever it is, ever since Kelce stated his romantic interest for another celebrity via a podcast, others of his ilk seem to be trying the same method of sparking a celebrity/superstar athlete relationship.

Just weeks ago, former Bachelorette Jenn Tran revealed her crush on Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Max Strus by way of

Nick Viall’s Viall Files podcast. Tran, still reeling from her breakup with Bachelorette contestant Devin Strader, declared on the pod, “Max Strus, if you are out there and you're single, I'm here, I'm ready.”

More recently still, WNBA rookie sensation Angel Reese just detailed her very specific requirements for her next boyfriend on her Unapologetically Angel podcast. While speaking to her guests on the episode, rapper Latto and singer Mariah the Scientist, Reese revealed regarding the kind of guy she's looking for that, “He got to be tall… 6'7″, 6'8″…” and further noted that he should be an NBA player.

Sure, she didn't single out someone specifically with that declaration, but when you start examining the list of NBA players who match that profile and who are actually single, it starts to narrow down pretty fast and become rather interesting (Wemby, perhaps?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Freestyle (@hotfreestyle)

But we're not here to play matchmaker, just to point out a trend. And while declaring your affection for a fellow celebrity or athlete very publicly over a podcast might seem pretty novel, when you think about it, it's actually… kind of high school.

Isn't this just a new-school version of a “prom-posal” — asking your crush to the dance in a very public setting so it's hard to say no in front of the whole school?

Not to say that any of these celebs called out in a podcast would go on to date the person crushing on them just because of peer pressure.

But when love bloomed so perfectly for Travis Kelce after declaring his affection for Taylor Swift over his podcast, he may have opened a Pandora's box — it seems everyone who's anyone is shooting their shot with their dream partner right now by way of a podcast. So for now, let's call these gestures “pod shots” and see if that starts trending!