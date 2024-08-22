The Los Angeles Dodgers are clinging to a slim lead in the NL West as the red-hot San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks have closed the gap. The Dodgers have been beset by an endless string of injuries to their starting pitchers. Most recently LA lost Tyler Glasnow to the 15-day injured list and the 30-year-old All-Star could be out longer than originally expected.

Prior to Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, the Dodgers scratched shortstop Miguel Rojas from the lineup, according to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya on X. While this seemed to be the latest brutal injury blow for Los Angeles, it turns out that Rojas merely experienced a hamstring flareup, per an update from Ardaya. The issue is considered minor and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts anticipates having Rojas back in action on Friday when LA opens a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Just like nearly every other Dodgers’ player, Rojas spent time on the injured list this season. The 11-year veteran went down with a flexor strain in late July and returned to the lineup on August 7.

Rojas has been solid at the plate with a .730 OPS and an OPS+ of 106. However, his primary value has been in the field. According to Baseball Savant, the 35-year-old infielder ranks in the 96th percentile in Outs Above Average, which is outstanding. He’s in the 89th percentile for Fielding Run Value.

The Dodgers believe Miguel Rojas avoided serious injury

This superb defense has helped Rojas put up 1.7 bWAR in 78 games for the Dodgers so far this season despite a meager .325 OBP and just three home runs, 26 RBI and 27 runs scored. Rojas’ work with the leather in 58 starts at shortstop factored into the Dodgers’ decision to play Mookie Betts in right field when he returned from the injured list – the team initially planned to keep Betts at shortstop.

Rojas broke in with the Dodgers in 2014 and returned to LA in a trade with the Miami Marlins prior to the 2023 season. The Dodgers signed Rojas to a two-year, $11 million extension last year.

In eight seasons with the Marlins Rojas was a below average hitter and an excellent defensive player. His time in Miami was under fire earlier this year when former teammate and current New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. seemed to criticize Rojas. Although Chisholm did not mention him by name, it was heavily implied he was speaking about Rojas when he said a former teammate was not a good captain, not a good person and not a good athlete.

Rojas was considered the unofficial captain of the Marlins during his time in Miami. He responded to Chisholm by saying, “There’s rules in place and someone is going to keep you accountable. That’s all that the vets were trying to do.”