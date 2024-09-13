ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for yet another MLB betting prediction and pick as we head to the National League for a matchup between two squads fighting for Postseason position. The Los Angeles Dodgers will visit the Atlanta Braves for the first meeting of this upcoming four-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Braves prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Braves Projected Starters

Landon Knack (RHP) vs. Spencer Schwellenbach (RHP)

Landon Knack (2-3) with a 3.00 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 52 K, 54.0 IP

Last Start: 9/6 vs. CLE (L) – 6.0 IP, 2 ER, 8 K

2024 Road Splits: (1-0) with a 3.00 ERA, .226 OBA, 21 K, 24.0 IP

Spencer Schwellenbach (5-7) with a 3.78 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 107 K, 97.2 IP

Last Start: 9/7 vs. TOR (L) – 5.0 IP, 3 ER, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: (3-4) with a 4.05 ERA, .249 OBA, 55 K, 46.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Braves Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -104

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Braves

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET/ 4:20 p.m. PT

TV: Apple TV+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers currently lead the National League West by five games and they're neck-and-neck with the Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in the NL. It doesn't look as though another team will chase them down for the West lead, so it's only a matter of time before the Dodgers are able to fully clinch their Postseason berth. They've gone 9-6 over their last 15 games and have kept pace with their spot in the standings, but they dropped their last series 1-2 to the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers are a perfect 3-0 against the Braves this season and outscored Atlanta 16-3 over the last two meetings. Expect them to continue their success during this upcoming series.

The Dodgers will send Landon Knack to the mound as he makes just his tenth start of the season. He's seen opportunities in late-game situations, but he's most effective when he's able to find his rhythm early and get batters fanning at his stuff. During his last outing, he turned in six innings with two runs scored, but managed eight strikeouts as his team couldn't find him run support. They should have more success this time around as their production from the plate has been picking up over the last five games.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Atlanta Braves are currently third in the National League East and they sit six games back of the leading Philadelphia Phillies. They're currently right outside of the NL Wild Card race, sitting just one game back of the New York Mets occupying the final spot. The Mets have been rolling as of late and the Braves are doing everything they can to keep up and sneak into the Postseason. They've gone 5-5 over their last 10 and have alternated wins and losses over their last eight games. They squandered an opportunity for back-to-back wins by dropping their last game against the Nationals, so they'll be hoping to gain some ground during this upcoming series.

The Braves will send Spencer Schwellenbach to the mound for his eighteenth start of the season. The Braves have notched wins in two of his last five appearances, but he suffered the loss his last time out giving up three runs in five innings against the Blue Jays. His numbers at home haven't quite matched his marks on the road, but he's been more active with his strikeouts and is poised to see a ton of movement behind his pitches during this one. Knowing the lineup he's facing, he'll have to put forth his best efforts in stopping one of the NL leaders.

Final Dodgers-Braves Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun series as the Los Angeles Dodgers lead the National League and the Atlanta Braves are fighting for their position into the Wild Card. These next few series will prove crucial for Atlanta as they try close the one-game margin. The Dodgers have been rolling the last few weeks and it'll be tough for the Braves to silence their bats during this series. Still, the Braves are playing for much more at the moment and their pitching staff will be intent on giving them a chance against the Dodgers.

For our final prediction, we have to roll with the Atlanta Braves to pick up the first win of this series. Their bats have been strong in opening series against better teams and although they have yet to top the Dodgers this season, they should be able to pull one win out during this series given what's at stake.

Final Dodgers-Braves Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves ML (-112)