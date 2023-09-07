Sisqó certainly would have approved of the dress Doja Cat wore to the red carpet of the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 in New York City on Wednesday night. In a throwback to 90s style that has become en vogue of late with celebrities, pop star and tour headliner Doja Cat turned heads with an elegant gown that looks like it's also showcasing an exposed thong… but there's a catch.

As Teen Vogue, who captured the photos on the red carpet, explains, Doja Cat “donned a low-cut black V-neck gown with delicate spaghetti straps and a train for the event. At first glance, it looked like a classic little black slip dress, but when she turned around, a series of straps at her lower back created the illusion of an exposed thong. If you zoom in, you'll see it's not actually underwear, it but it definitely looks like it!”

Teen Vogue continued, “The exposed thong trend has been a fave of celebs for a few years, given the resurgence of all things ‘90s and Y2K. Bella Hadid has experimented with the peekaboo style many times before, as has Dua Lipa; Hailey Bieber even wore a whale tail dress on the Met Gala red carpet in 2019, so this throwback trend has staying power even for the most formal occasions.”

No word on whether other celebrities will soon be donning Hypercolor t-shirts or slap bracelets. Maybe sneakerheads will start wearing LA Gear Regulators again (a poor imitation of Reebok's The Pump for those who weren't 90s kids). Anyway, kudos to Doja Cat for bringing back a classic 90s look. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go play Oregon Trail.