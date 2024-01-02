Mike McDaniel has a lot of regret after his decision to make the Dolphins starters play.

Mike McDaniel got absolutely beat by John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens. The Tua Tagovailoa-led team did not want to concede too early. They still wanted a late-game push to hopefully get in striking distance within the clutch. However, this did not end well for the squad as the decision led to Bradley Chubb going down. The Miami Dolphins coach has already shown his regret regarding the move but he had to add more in his latest statement, via Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

“I'll just learn from things and one thing you can rest assured that the proper attempt will be applied to every decision I make. I don't take the weight of that lightly at all,” the Dolphins head coach declared.

Mike McDaniel also further outlined his reasoning for putting all the starters despite their looming loss, “I could tell they didn't want to wait a week for a series. So then, you make decisions with the proper intent always knowing that the consequences on those rest on your shoulders. There are too many variables. It was a tough moment that I wish wouldn't have happened.”

Bradley Chubb is now suffering a torn ACL on his right knee. The Dolphins linebacker would no longer be able to help the Tua Tagovailoa-led squad for the rest of the season. He leads the league with six forced fumbles and the team with his 11 sacks.

McDaniel is clearly showing a lot of remorse for putting his starters on the field against a winning Ravens team with such meager minutes left. Hopefully, no other terrible incident follows this up.