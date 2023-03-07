The Miami Dolphins are making moves, although the rumors of Tom Brady returning to the NFL can be put to bed. With free agency around the corner, the Dolphins are cutting former Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Sources: Dolphins have informed CB Byron Jones that he is being released on March 15 and will have the opportunity to enter free agency. Dolphins will designate him a post-June 1 cut, saving Miami $13.6 million against its salary cap.”

Jones missed the entire 2022 season as he dealt with cleanup from his Achilles surgery, and his future in the NFL remains up in the air.

Byron Jones also recently shared his thoughts on Twitter as the next wave of players headed for the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Many thought Jones was announcing his retirement from the league although it remains unclear what his future will be.

It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee. In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023. — Byron Jones (@TheByronJones) February 25, 2023

Jones spent five years with the Dallas Cowboys before coming to Miami and transitioning fully to cornerback. He played 14 games in 2020 and 16 in 2021 but was unable to recover from his torn Achilles, and the Dolphins did as expected and released him.

Jones was a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and the idea of a Xavien Howard-Byron Jones CB duo was exciting in Miami, although it never lived up to the hype.

The Dolphins are saving $13.6 million with this move, and now they enter free agency with some more wiggle room financially as Mike McDaniel’s team tries to make the playoffs after falling just short this past season.