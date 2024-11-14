The Miami Dolphins got a much needed win against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 10. Tua Tagovailoa survived a frightening moment and two turnovers while Tyreek Hill played through a wrist injury and scored a touchdown as the Dolphins picked up their first victory since Week 5 and Tagovailoa’s first win since the season opener.

Injuries have been a major issue for the team this season, largely contributing to Miami’s disappointing 3-6 record. And the team’s health is once again front and center as the Dolphins prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both Jalen Ramsey and Odell Beckham Jr. were added to the injury report with knee ailments, via the Sun Sentinel’s David Furones on X. Ramsey was listed as limited on Thursday while Beckham Jr. got in a full practice.

While Ramsey’s sudden appearance on the report is alarming, it isn’t necessarily cause for concern. “Anyone getting treatment on anything must be on [the] injury report. So no need to panic when people pop up,” long-time Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson explained.

The Dolphins can’t afford to lose Jalen Ramsey to injury

The Dolphins face an uphill battle to reach the playoffs after a rough start to the season. Additionally, cornerback Kendall Fuller suffered a concussion against the Rams on Monday night, leaving Miami thin in the secondary. The Dolphins can’t afford to lose Ramsey for any length of time.

Fuller signed a two-year, $16.5 million contract with Miami prior to the season. The nine-year veteran replaced Xavien Howard and reinforced the Dolphins’ secondary. However, this is his second concussion this year and it’s unknown when he’ll be able to return to the field.

Beckham Jr. was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up on Sunday. Still, the veteran wideout hasn’t had a major impact in his debut season with the Dolphins. Beckham Jr. has five receptions on eight targets for 32 yards in five games with Miami. He has yet to find the end zone.

Ramsey faced the Rams for the first time since the team traded him to the Dolphins in 2023. The All-Pro corner won a Super Bowl with Los Angeles in 2021 and was able to reconnect with his former teammates after the Monday night matchup.

All eyes will be on Ramsey’s Friday practice participation as it will be a significant indicator of his availability in Week 11. The Dolphins will take on the 2-7 Raiders at home on Sunday.