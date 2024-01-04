Dolphins receive troubling injury updates for Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert.

The Miami Dolphins have an important game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, as the winner will clinch the AFC East. However, it sounds like Miami might be in trouble after the latest injury update.

As it turns out, both Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert have not practiced the past two days, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Xavien Howard has not been available in practice either.

“Dolphins are listing RB Raheem Mostert, WR Jaylen Waddle, and CB Xavien Howard as Did Not Practice today for a second straight day.”

The Dolphins will closely monitor their players leading up to the Bills game. Not having Waddle or Mostert would be a huge problem for Miami. Both of them are major producers of this offense. Meanwhile, not having Howard would be a problem as well, as he's one of the starting cornerbacks on the defense.

On the season, Waddle has been as electric as ever. He's recorded 1,014 receiving yards and four touchdowns off of 72 receptions. Meanwhile, Mostert has totaled 1,012 rushing yards, 175 receiving yards, and 21 total touchdowns. That's a ton of production from two players. So, hopefully they get healthy and can play in Week 18 for the Dolphins.

If not, we should be seeing a lot of Tyreek Hill on Sunday night. De'Von Achane should get the bulk of the workload in the backfield as well. We'll see how it plays out though. The Dolphins have one of the most high-powered offenses in the league. So, Miami will likely find production elsewhere if need be.