The Dolphins could be without Waddle and Mostert again for Sunday night's game against Buffalo.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel would not make a definite claim on the injury statuses of offensive playmakers Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert. However, both players got some practice reps Friday afternoon according to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network.

Jaylen Waddle (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee) will both get some practice reps today. Neither has practiced yet this week. Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he hasn’t closed the door on either of them playing Sunday vs. Bills yet. Today’s progress will be important. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 5, 2024

While the Dolphins are already locked in for a playoff spot, Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills is still significant as it decides which team wins the AFC East. However, with the Dolphins witnessing the season-ending injury for top pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, there is a question if Miami can lose more key players.

Waddle had an ankle injury in the win against the Dallas Cowboys and missed last weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens. There was speculation about him missing the Bills game, but it is still up in the air. The University of Alabama product has caught 72 passes for 1,014 yards to go with his four touchdowns on the season.

McDaniel talks about the steps for Waddle's injury

McDaniel said Wednesday that the star wide receiver is working with the training staff and if there isn't any setbacks, they will work on the next steps.

“He’ll be working with the training staff to make sure there’s no setbacks and see where he’s at,” McDaniel said. “If all signs are a go, then we’ll give some practice reps a try, see how he responds to that. With steady communication with everyone involved, we’ll come to a decision on that. The team is prepared to play without him, but the team would also love to play with him, so we’ll see how his ankle decides.”

As for Mostert, he was usually present on the injury report throughout the season, but has played through the issues. However, he sat the game against the Ravens as he deals with ankle and knee injuries, which halted his usage in the game against the Cowboys. He has been a marvel for the Dolphins as he has amassed 1,012 rushing yards, 175 receiving yards, and 21 total touchdowns.

If the Dolphins are once again without those two players against a dangerous Bills team, Sunday night could be fully focused on superstar receiver Tyreek Hill coming up huge alongside quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The two AFC East rivals will duke it out for the division crown at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday Night Football.