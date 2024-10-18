Antonio Brown has not had many compliments to give to the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa throughout the quarterback's career. The disgraced former receiver has been especially critical of Tagovailoa's health following his recent concussion and took another unprompted shot on social media on Oct. 16.

Brown posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, claiming that he was “checking in on Tua” with a video mocking Tagovailoa's health issues from the 1994 comedy film Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Brown used the clip of Jim Carrey portraying the titular character posing as a mental hospital patient undercover and taking a “snap” from behind a bush. However, the excerpt had Tagovailoa's face edited onto Carrey's character.

After Carrey's character, Ventura, dove into the bushes with his imaginary ball, the camera panned to a nearby doctor who said he “seems to have difficulty letting go of the game,” alluding to Brown's belief that Tagovailoa should retire.

Tagovailoa has been sidelined with a concussion since Week 2 when he took a hard hit from Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after scrambling for a first down. The play resulted in the 26-year-old landing on injured reserve for the second time in the last three seasons with a head injury.

Dolphins to play at least one more game without Tua Tagovailoa

Since landing on injured reserve following Week 2, Tagovailoa is required to sit at least four games, meaning the team's upcoming Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts is the final one he is obligated to miss. The star quarterback may end up needing additional recovery time but for the moment, the Dolphins will take the field at least one more time with Tyler Huntley under center.

Huntley, a former Pro Bowler, has led the team to a 1-1 record during his tenure with a loss to the Tennessee Titans and a win over the New England Patriots. He has yet to throw for over 200 yards or find the end zone through the air entering his third start of the year in Week 7.

Indianapolis has dealt with similar issues regarding quarterback health with starter Anthony Richardson missing several games due to a concussion. The Colts have been guided by veteran backup Joe Flacco to give them a 3-3 record through six games.