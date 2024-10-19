While Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play again this season per head coach Mike McDaniel, the question from fans immediately goes to when that possible date could be. As the Dolphins prepare for the Indianapolis Colts Sunday without Tagovailoa, NFL insider Dianna Russini has revealed when the 26-year old signal-caller will return.

Miami placed Tagovailoa on the injured reserve list (IR) where the first game he would be eligible to play is in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals. Russini would confirm that barring any snags in the carpet, McDaniel has told the team that Tagovailoa is expected to practice this upcoming week and play against the Cardinals per The Athletic.

“Head coach Mike McDaniel, who has a close relationship with his quarterback, shared with his team that Tua’s practice window opens up Wednesday, and the quarterback is expected to practice,” Russini wrote. “As long as there are no setbacks, the hope is for Tagovailoa to play in the Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals.”

It all started when Tagovailoa suffered from a concussion that he got in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills which spiraled an immense amount of conversation if the Alabama product should retire since he has an extensive history of head injuries. However, it has been reported that Tagovailoa has no intention to end his football career and continue playing.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins agreed to a massive contract extension worth $212.4 million which he deserved after playing a fully healthy season where he led the league in passing with 4,624 yards.

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on Tua Tagovailoa's recovery

McDaniel would say that it has been a “positive” progression for Tagovailoa in returning to football, though he has not confirmed publicly if he will return to practice and be ready to go against the Cardinals in Week 8.

“So everything has been the same,” McDaniel said Friday to reporters via the team's transcripts. “There’s been no negative; everything has been positive each and every day. And then yeah, you’d be right in that I am focused on the Indianapolis Colts who we play in 48 hours.”

McDaniel also said Friday to the media about the news to place him on the injured reserve list and how it was a decision that was made due to the overwhelming advice given by medical officials and experts. With that, he said that Tagovailoa has done a “great job” during the process.

“So once that’s determined, when you make that decision that is based upon the information and driven by medical experts, it’s easy to – there’s no really second guessing or even evaluation of should we or shouldn’t we have,” McDaniel said. “We should have because of medical expertise. So then you take the time to utilize the time, and I think Tua has done a great job of getting something out of a situation that is obviously not ideal. I think you don’t get to choose what you go through but you get to choose how you handle things, and he’s been unbelievably diligent, he’s been a leader while doing it. The right thing for the Dolphins with regard to medical things regarding players is based upon the medical expertise, for sure.”

The Dolphins are 2-3 as they look to stay afloat against Indianapolis until Tagovailoa is back.