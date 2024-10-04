ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

As the rumors heat up involving Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill amidst a brutal start for the team, the latest trade odds have been released where in the event he gets dealt, there are two teams leading the pact. As it's been even floated by Mike Florio of the idea of the Chiefs trading for Hill, they do have the most likely odds at +300 along with the Baltimore Ravens according to BetOnline.

Kansas City obviously would be interesting since it'll be a reunion between the two since the wide receiver spent the first six seasons of his career with them where along with Travis Kelce, he was Patrick Mahomes' favorite weapon. Also, they are now in desperate need of an explosive receiver and boost in offense since the Chiefs maybe lost Rashee Rice for the season along with the extended absence of running back Isiah Pacheco.

As for Baltimore, they are always in need of a true No. 1 wide receiver to pair alongside Zay Flowers as besides Hill, the Ravens are also connected to Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams since he has recently requested a trade. Still, this is all relying on the fact that the Dolphins would press the panic button and have a fire sale, which at this point does seem pretty unlikely.

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill gets real on the trade speculation

Hill would even talk about the trade speculation Wednesday to the media where he did not want to look to the outside noise and instead focus on the “beautiful” team he's with in Miami.

“I’m just focused on right here and right now,” Hill said. “We’ve got a beautiful team here and I want to be a part of it. We’ve got a great situation here, my family loves it, I enjoy it, the weather is great, the fans are great. So we’ve got a beautiful situation here. Obviously, my parents always taught me control the controllables, and I only can control so much. So with that being said, we all know the NFL is a business. Whatever happens, happens. Moving forward, I would love to be here. I love being here, I love the guys, I love my locker mate, Jevón Holland, he’s a maniac. He’s the guy. He brings me nice snacks sometimes.”

At any rate, the Dolphins are 1-3 and are hoping to keep the ship afloat until star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returns in Week 8. The next game will be Sunday as they face the New England Patriots, hoping to bounce back after the frustrating loss to the Tennessee Titans.