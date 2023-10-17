The Miami Dolphins have had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season. As the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline approaches, there are several players who could be attractive trade candidates for the Dolphins. In this article, we will discuss why they should consider trading for Chase Young, Jonathan Taylor, and Mecole Hardman.

Miami Dolphins Season So Far

The Dolphins have had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season, with a 5-1 record so far. They have been led by their young quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, who has shown significant improvement from previous seasons. The Dolphins' defense has also been impressive, with several key players making big plays. Overall, the team looks poised to make a deep playoff run this year.

Here we will look at three early trade candidates whom the Dolphins should look at before the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline.

Chase Young

In today's NFL, having a surplus of top-notch pass-rushers is invaluable. As such, the Dolphins could use an additional standout player on the edge to complement Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Zach Sieler.

One player who should be on the Dolphins' radar leading up to the October 31 trade deadline is Washington Commanders' defensive stalwart, Chase Young. With his team unlikely to make the postseason, it seems probable that Young will become available for a trade.

Remember that the Commanders raised eyebrows by declining the fifth-year option on Young's rookie contract. If they aren't keen on extending his contract, trading Young to the Dolphins is a safer option rather than risking losing him for nothing in the 2024 free agency.

The Dolphins could propose a trade offering Washington a 2024 fifth-round pick along with their 2024 third-round selection. Recall that the latter was forfeited as a penalty for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. Sure, this may appear to be a modest return for the Commanders, given Young's status as a former No. 2 overall pick. However, it represents good value for a team seemingly poised for another rebuilding phase. For Young, the opportunity to pursue a championship with one of the league's top contenders would surely be appealing.

Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor expressed a desire for a trade during the offseason but has remained with the team so far in the 2023 season. In fact, he recently signed an extension. That said, a potential trade may still be considered down the line.

Trading Taylor to the Dolphins remains an option as he is healthy and seeing action on the field. In previous discussions involving Taylor, the Colts were clearly looking for a game-changing wide receiver. The Dolphins, on the other hand, had rookie De'Von Achane performing well earlier in the season. However, his injury has now reopened the possibility of revisiting a trade for Taylor.

While Taylor is undoubtedly a highly talented player, the Colts would prefer not to let him walk away as a free agent in March without gaining anything in return. It's worth noting that the Dolphins have a history of making high-profile trades, having acquired players like Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, and Jalen Ramsey over the past two years. Adding Taylor to their roster would continue this trend and enhance their already skilled but somewhat unremarkable backfield.

Mecole Hardman

There have been rumblings of dissatisfaction with Mecole Hardman's lack of playing time this season. He has been on the field for just 10 percent of offensive snaps through Week 6 since joining as a free agent. It's becoming evident that he doesn't fit into the New York Jets' plans. As such, both parties could benefit from a quick separation.

One interesting solution might involve sending Hardman to Miami. Now sure, the Dolphins don't necessarily require another wide receiver. However, they seem determined to assemble a lineup of the league's fastest players. This is where Hardman enters the picture. He has a 4.33-second 40-yard dash time. As such, he should find himself right at home alongside Jaylen Waddle and his former teammate Tyreek Hill.

Take note that Hardman is a swift wide receiver who would be a valuable addition to the Rams' offensive arsenal. His ability to stretch the field and make big plays down the field would nicely complement the Rams' other offensive weapons. In the Rams' high-powered passing game, Hardman would be a perfect fit.

Looking Ahead

The Miami Dolphins have several talented players in their sights who could be attractive trade targets come the trade deadline. Chase Young, Jonathan Taylor, and Mecole Hardman would all be great additions to the Dolphins' roster. Any of them could help Miami make a deep playoff run this season. As the trade deadline approaches, it will be interesting to see if the Dolphins make a move for any of these talented players.