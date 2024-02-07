Can't even lie, Donald Glover listed some pretty interesting people

In a recent interview with his “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” co-star Maya Erskine, Donald Glover revealed the star-studded lineup he would choose for his dream blunt rotation, Complex reports. The conversation, spanning various topics from favorite comedians to rappers-turned-actors, took a serious turn when Erskine posed the question about Glover's ultimate smoking companions.

Without hesitation, Donald Glover kicked off his list with a mix of historical figures and cultural icons. He started with Jesus, followed by the legendary musician Michael Jackson, renowned playwright William Shakespeare, and Mali emperor Mansa Musa. While Glover didn't delve into the reasons behind his choices, the eclectic mix reflects his multifaceted interests and influences.

Erskine joked about the unconventional lineup, imagining the surreal experience of smoking with such esteemed figures. Glover then added a personal touch to his rotation by expressing a desire to smoke with his grandfather, whom he had never met.

The actor and comedian couldn't resist poking fun at his own “adult contemporary” answer, acknowledging that his choices might seem unconventional to some. However, for those familiar with Glover's career, the selection aligns perfectly with his artistic sensibilities and penchant for unique experiences.

While some may have expected Snoop Dogg to make the list, Glover's inclusion of Mansa Musa adds a distinct historical and cultural dimension to his dream smoking circle.

Glover's interview comes amidst the debut of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” the eight-episode series that premiered on Feb. 2 and is currently available for streaming on Prime Video. As Glover continues to captivate audiences with his creative endeavors, his imaginative and thought-provoking responses serve as a reminder of his unique perspective on art and life.