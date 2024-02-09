Dune: Part Two is tracking roughly what Oppenheimer was last year at the box office.

Dune: Part Two has gotten its box office forecast. In a promising sign, the sequel is looking to out-pace Oppenheimer, one of the highest-grossing films of 2023.

Dune: Part Two on par with Oppenheimer?

Deadline is reporting that Dune: Part Two is projected to debut around $65 million domestically. That is around $59%-83% higher than its predecessor ($41 million). However, it is important to note that the first film was hindered by the day-and-date release on HBO Max. The film ended up grossing over $400 million worldwide ($108 million domestically).

Their report also notes that Oppenheimer was projecting between $40-$50 million domestically. However, it ended up grossing $82 million domestically during its opening weekend. It would continue to leg out to $328 million domestically and $957 million worldwide. That was one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. It opened opposite of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, the biggest film of 2023, which made over $1.4 billion.

Dune: Part Two will continue the rise of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). He now seeks revenge against those who tore his family apart. Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Javier Bardem all return from the first film.

Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Léa Seydoux all make their franchise debuts in the upcoming sequel.

Denis Villeneuve directed the two Dune films. He previously directed the likes of Prisoners, Enemy, and Sicario. His recent career moves have included several sci-fi epics. He started this trend with Arrival in 2016, which was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Villeneuve then directed Blade Runner 2049 before his first Dune film.